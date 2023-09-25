State trooper hurt after hanging off side of moving vehicle after traffic stop

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper suffered minor injuries after “hanging out the driver side window” for nearly a mile when a motorist drove off during a traffic stop on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a trooper pulled over a maroon Chrysler 300 in Summit Township.

“An altercation occurred and the suspect was able to get back in his vehicle” while the trooper was attempting to detain the man, the post stated.

Today, 9:00a, Summit Twp, Jackson County, Trooper out of Jackson on a traffic stop upon contacting the driver/suspect an altercation occurred and the suspect was able to get back in his vehicle while trooper attempting to take the suspect into custody. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/6fsVfj8JRu — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 24, 2023

State police said the driver “took off at a high rate of speed.” The trooper was left hanging out of the driver’s side window for nearly a mile before breaking loose from the moving vehicle, MLive.com reported.

The trooper’s body camera fell off during the incident, according to the news outlet.

The trooper was hospitalized for minor injuries and was later released, state police said.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing, MLive.com reported. In their social media post, state police asked residents to “check your Ring cameras” for footage that might be related to the traffic stop.

“Also please check your property and the area for any police equipment, such as body-worn camera that may have fallen off or been thrown out of the vehicle by the suspect,” the X post stated.