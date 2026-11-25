The veteran quarterback was placed on the inactive list by the Steelers, who face the Denver Broncos on Friday.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph when the team hosts the Denver Broncos on Friday.

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Rodgers, 42, was placed on the inactive list for Friday’s game, the team announced in a social media post.

The move to bench the 22-year NFL veteran was a coach’s decision, ESPN and NBC Sports reported. It could signal the final snap of Rodgers’ career, since he announced earlier this season that 2026 would be his last one in the league.

Rodgers and the Steelers had a disappointing showing in last Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who had lost seven straight games.

Rodgers missed reads during the game and was sacked five times, The Athletic reported.

Rodgers missed a wide-open Jaylen Warren on a play that could have turned into a 30-yard score, according to ESPN.

“I feel like I had to throw it maybe harder than I usually do to the backs,” Rodgers told reporters after the game. “But yeah, that was a missed opportunity for sure.”

This season, Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes, one of his worst percentages since he became a starter with Green Bay in 2008, according to ESPN. He has already been sacked 31 times this season -- he was dropped 29 times during the 2025 campaign -- and leads the NFL with 257 yards lost on sacks, the sports news outlet reported.

https://t.co/F2qo4OawcY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2026

The quarterback has thrown for 16 touchdowns in 2026 and has been intercepted six times.

Still, Rodgers’ benching came as a surprise, even though the team is 6-4 and has lost two straight games.

On Monday, Steelers coach Mike McCarthy responded to a question about using other quarterbacks when the team’s offense bogs down, noting that, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.

“I think there’s things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads into quarterback play,” McCarthy told reporters. “So I just need him to just keep plowing away. We got a lot of work to do.”

A day later, Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten announced that Rodgers would be inactive, WPXI reported.

Rodgers returned to the Steelers this year on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, ESPN reported. He went 10-6 as Pittsburgh’s starter in 2025.

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP, earning the honors with the Green Bay Packers, where he played for 18 seasons. He was also the MVP for Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.

Rudolph, 31, a 2018 third-round pick by the Steelers, went 3-0 during the team’s final three games of the 2023 season, ESPN reported. He has seen backup duty in four games this season, most recently on Nov. 15 during a 38-18 loss at Cincinnati.

The Steelers are hoping Rudolph can provide the same spark he generated in 2023. Pittsburgh is one game out of first place in the AFC North, The Athletic reported. Before their two-week slide, the Steelers had won four consecutive games heading into their bye week and were on top of the division.

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