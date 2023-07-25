Stu Silver, who wrote screenplay for ‘Throw Momma from the Train,’ dead at 76

Stu Silver: The screenwriter had screenwriting and creative credits from "Soap" to "Throw Momma from the Train." (Crawford Funeral Home)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stu Silver, noted for writing the screenplay to the 1987 comedy “Throw Momma from the Train,” died on July 18. He was 76.

Silver died in Rochester, New York, due to complications from prostate cancer, Variety reported.

According to his obituary, Stewart Norton “Stu” Silver, was born June 29, 1947, in Los Angeles. He was adopted by Sol and Goldie Silver, who moved to Rochester when he was young.

He is described by his son, Daniel Silver, in the obituary as an “award-winning screenwriter, playwright, actor, producer, beloved father, multiple-time ex-husband ... and funniest man in the room.”

In addition to writing, Silver was an actor, producer and show creator, Variety reported.

Other credits include the television shows “It’s a Living” (1980-1989), “Webster” (1983-1989), “Brothers” (1984-1985) and “Good Grief” (1990-1991). He won two CableACE Awards for “Brothers” and “Comic Relief” and Peoples Choice Awards for “Webster,” according to Variety.

His first Hollywood writing job came on the television sitcom “Soap” from 1978 to 1981, according to IMDb.com.

Silver moved back to Rochester late in life and became involved in local theater, Variety reported.

