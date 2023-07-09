Student pilot safely lands plane in field after aircraft loses power

Safe landing: A student pilot was able to safely land a plane in a field after the aircraft lost power on Saturday. (Adams County Sheriff's Office)

DENVER — A student pilot kept his poise like a seasoned pro on Saturday, safely landing his plane after the aircraft lost power after takeoff.

According to a Facebook post by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot took off from the Colorado Air and Space Port, also known as Front Range Airport, at about 1 p.m. MDT.

The man had climbed to 100 feet of altitude in a small plane when the aircraft suddenly lost power, KDVR-TV reported.

“The pilot kept his cool and was able to safely land in a field about 1/2 mile east of Peterson Road,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The plane was towed from the scene, KDVR reported.

The sheriff’s office added that there were no injuries, and only a few power lines were struck, causing a temporary delay on Highway 36 in Adams County.

“Given the situation, they were able to land it in a dirt area just south of the airfield,” Jeff Kloska, director of the Colorado Air and Space Port, told KDVR.