Super Bowl LVIII by the numbers: 0 to 58

Super Bowl LVIII will be played for the first time in Las Vegas, as the Chiefs and 49ers will battle for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. It is the first Super Bowl played in Sin City, and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl made its debut on Jan. 15, 1967, when the Green Bay Packers of the NFL defeated the Chiefs, who represented the AFL, in what was originally called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Both leagues merged and became the NFL starting with the 1970 season.

Here is a look at the Super Bowl by the numbers, from zero to 58.

0: There has never been a punt returned for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The longest punt return in the game’s history came last year, when Kadarius Toney fielded a punt at the Chiefs 30-yard line and returned it 65 yards to the Eagles 5.

1: Only one player has thrown and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII. Foles’ catch came on a “Philly Special,” or “Philly Philly” -- a 1-yard toss from Trey Burton on 4th-and-goal just before halftime.

"You want Philly Philly?"



"Yeah. Let's do it."



Three years ago, the "Philly Special" was born as the Eagles claimed their first Super Bowl title 🏆



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/xR4m2zeRyx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 4, 2021

2: The fewest points scored by halftime. The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the strength of a safety, led the Minnesota Vikings 2-0 at the half of Super Bowl IX.

3: The fewest points scored by one team, set by the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and tied by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. There has never been a shutout in the Super Bowl.

4: Four teams have never played in the Super Bowl: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texas and Jacksonville Jaguars.

5: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepted a record five passes in Super Bowl XXXVI en route to a 48-21 victory.

6: The cheapest ticket for the first Super Bowl cost $6. Ticket prices for the game at the Los Angeles Coliseum ranged from $6 to $12.

7: Teams that have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles: Green Bay Packers, 1966-67 seasons; Miami Dolphins, 1972-73; Pittsburgh Steelers, 1974-75 and 1978-79; San Francisco 49ers, 1988-89; Dallas Cowboys, 1992-93; Denver Broncos, 1997-98; and New England Patriots, 2003-04.

8: Career touchdowns scored by Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who caught scoring passes in Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV, XXIX and XXXVII.

9: The shortest field goal in Super Bowl history is 9 yards, by the Jets’ Jim Turner in Super Bowl III and by Mike Clark of the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI. That can never happen again, since the goalposts were moved from the goal line to the end zone’s back line in 1974.

10: Tom Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls -- nine with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

11: Brad Maynard punted 11 times for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

12: The number of teams that have never won a Super Bowl: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have never made it to the game.

13: The number of teams that failed to score a point in the first half of a Super Bowl. Last achieved by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

14: The average annual salary for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is $14 million, making him the fifth highest-paid coach in U.S. sports. It is also the highest salary for any coach who has not won a Super Bowl.

15: The jersey number worn by Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, the MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

16: The fewest points scored in a Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

17: Most career punts in the Super Bowl, held by Mike Horan (Denver Broncos/St. Louis Rams) and Mike Eischeid (Oakland Raiders/Minnesota Vikings).

18: Linebacker Dan Morgan had 18 tackles -- 11 solo, seven assists -- for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII against the New England Patriots.

19: Three teams have scored 19 points in a Super Bowl -- and all three of them lost. The Los Angeles Rams fell 31-19 to Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XIV; the Buffalo Bills lost 20-19 to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV when Scott Norwood’s last-second field goal attempt sailed wide right; and the Atlanta Falcons fell 34-19 to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

20: Whitney Houston’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV in Tampa reached No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts the week of March 30, 1991.

21: The New York Giants’ win in Super Bowl XXI marked the first time the winning coach received a “Gatorade bath.” Bill Parcells was the happy recipient after the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos, 39-20.

22: The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl champion, stands 22 inches tall.

23: Dan Marino, at 23 years, 127 days, became the youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. During the 1984 season, Marino threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns during the regular season to lead the Miami Dolphins to Super Bowl XIX. Miami would lose 38-16 to the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy will be the third youngest to start in the big game, at 24 years, 46 days. He trails Marino and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers (23 years, 340 days).

Purdy awesome Brock! ✨



1) Dan Marino, Dolphins (23 years, 127 days)

2) Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (23 years, 340 days)

3) Brock Purdy, 49ers (24 years, 46 days) pic.twitter.com/Z5IxhtjFuW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2024

24: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at 24 years, 138 days, became the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP honors when he led the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

25: The biggest deficit overcome in a Super Bowl. The New England Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit (28-3) in Super Bowl LI to beat the Atlanta Falcons, winning 34-28 in the first overtime game in the series’ history.

26: The Los Angeles Rams’ deepest penetration in New England territory in Super Bowl LIII was the 26-yard line. The Rams lost yardage on the next play.

27: The Dallas Cowboys crushed the Buffalo Bills, 52-17, but Super Bowl XXVII is known for Leon Lett and Don Beebe. With less than five minutes to play, Bills quarterback Frank Reich was sacked and fumbled. Lett recovered and rumbled toward the end zone. As he was about to score on a 64-yard return, the defensive tackle held out the football in celebration. That gave Bills receiver Don Beebe, who was pursuing on the play, to swat the ball out of Lett’s hand. The ball rolled into the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback.

#Bills receiver Don Beebe's prideful, hustling, never-quit trackdown of the #Cowboys' Leon Lett late in Super Bowl XXVII



Had Lett scored, it would have given Dallas the highest single-game point total in Super Bowl history.



January 31, 1993 pic.twitter.com/qXdi34GJKS — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 31, 2024

28: Super Bowl XXVIII was the only time the same two teams met in back-to-back Super Bowls. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills both times, 52-17 and 30-13.

29: The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth Super Bowl in as many tries, defeating the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. The 49ers later played in Super Bowls XLVII and LIV but lost both games.

30: The New York Giants scored 30 points in the second half of Super Bowl XXI to rally past the Denver Broncos. The Giants trailed 10-9 at the half, but scored 17 points in the third quarter and added 13 more in the fourth to roll to a 39-20 victory.

31: The number of times at least one quarterback wearing No. 12 has appeared in a Super Bowl.

32: Craig Morton (4-for-15) and Norris Weese (4-for-10), combined for the worst pass completion percentage in a Super Bowl, at 32%.

33: Most career receptions, held by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

34: Super Bowl XLVII was delayed for 34 minutes when power went out in the Superdome in New Orleans.

35: The number of points scored in the second quarter by Washington against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Washington won, 42-10.

36: Tom Brady wins his first MVP award in Super Bowl XXXVI, leading the New England Patriots past the St. Louis Rams, 20-17.

37: The New England Patriots had 37 first downs in Super Bowl LI, the only overtime game in the series’ history.

38: The number of times Washington running back John Riggins carried the ball in Super Bowl XVII. Riggins rushed for 166 yards in Washington’s 27-17 victory against the Miami Dolphins. That included a 42-yard touchdown run on fourth down and less than a yard, which gave Washington the lead.

Fourth and one in the Super Bowl: BEAST MODE ACTIVATED.



The @Redskins needed one yard. Instead, John Riggins went for 43 and the game-winning TD. (Super Bowl XVII: Jan. 30, 1983) @riggo44 pic.twitter.com/8dtbqUht5u — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) February 1, 2019

39: The coldest temperature for an outdoor Super Bowl game. It was 39 degrees at kickoff when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

40: John Stallworth had 40.3 yards per reception in Super Bowl XIV. Stallworth made three catches for 121 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown that helped the Pittsburgh Steelers erase a 19-17 deficit. The Steelers went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19.

41: The Chicago Bears’ 1985 song, “The Super Bowl Shuffle,” reached No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song featured Walter Payton, Jim McMahon and William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

42: Matt Stover, at 42 years, 11 days, is the oldest player not named Tom Brady to appear in a Super Bowl. The kicker played in Super Bowl XLIV as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

43: Tom Brady, at 43, was the oldest quarterback -- and player -- to start in a Super Bowl.

44: The New Orleans Saints surprised the Indianapolis Colts – and football fans everywhere – with an onside kick to open the second half of Super Bowl XLIV. The Saints, who were trailing 10-6 at the half, recovered and went on to a 31-17 victory.

Sean Payton's decision to go for an onside kick in Super Bowl XLIV changed the history of the @Saints forever. 🙌 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/d0noXYnEuJ — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2022

45: The largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl is 45 points, set by the 49ers in their 55-10 victory against the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIV.

46: The most points scored in a half in a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers scored 28 points and the Raiders had 18 during the second half of Super Bowl XXXVII.

47: The distance in yards for the field goal attempt by Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood in Super Bowl XXV. Norwood’s “wide right” miss with eight seconds to play allowed the New York Giants to hold on to a 20-19 victory against the Bills at Tampa Stadium.

January 27, 1991: With :08 left in the game, Scott Norwood’s 47-yard FG attempt sails Wide Right and the Giants beat the Bills 20-19 to win SuperBowl XXV in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/fcnUaBrDJz — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 28, 2024

48: Jerry Rice scored 48 points in four Super Bowl games, three of them with the 49ers He also scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVII for the Oakland Raiders.

49: Washington’s Mike Bass ran 49 yards for a touchdown after picking up a botched throwing attempt by Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian in Super Bowl VII. Yepremian’s field goal try had been blocked with Miami leading 14-0. Bass’ return accounted for the only points scored by Washington and came with slightly more than two minutes left in the game. Miami would win 14-7 to preserve its perfect season. It remains one of the most comical plays in Super Bowl history, but Yepremian was able to laugh about it. During a 1980 training camp interview a reporter told him, “You know, I have to ask you about that pass,” to which Yepremian replied, “I’d be insulted if you didn’t.”

"Garo's Gaffe"#Dolphins kicker Garo Yepremian's mishap late in Super Bowl VII — one of the most unforgettable moments in Super Bowl history. OTD 1973. pic.twitter.com/SeNN1XJFIC — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 14, 2022

50: The only Super Bowl to be identified without a Roman numeral.

51: Super Bowl LI is the only game to have an overtime period. New England defeated Atlanta, 34-28, rallying from a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter.

52: Super Bowl LII, played in Minneapolis, has been the northernmost venue for a Super Bowl.

53: The last championship game to sport a prime number was Super Bowl LIII. The next one will be Super Bowl LIX, since 59 is a prime number.

54: The distance in yards for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, set by Buffalo’s Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII.

55: The most points scored by the winning team. The San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 55-10 victory against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

56: In Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams used the longest go-ahead drive by plays to win the game. Los Angeles took 15 plays and ate up 4:48 of the clock, moving 79 yards. Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 to play. The extra point was good, and the Rams held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

57: The Pittsburgh Steelers rushed for a record 57 times in Super Bowl IX. In winning their first Super Bowl title, the Steelers gained 249 yards on the ground, while the Steel Curtain defense limited the Minnesota Vikings to 21 rushes for just 17 yards.

58: In Super Bowl history, the greatest player to wear No. 58 was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert. The Hall of Famer played in four Super Bowls and was one of the main cogs of Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” defense. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection’s interception with 5:53 left in Super Bowl XIV stopped a drive by the Los Angeles Rams at the Steelers 32 and preserved a 24-19 lead. The Steelers took advantage of the turnover and scored a touchdown for a 31-19 victory. Lambert had eight solo tackles in that game, and 23 in the four games he played.

Leading 10-7 in the third quarter of Super Bowl X, #Cowboys safety Cliff Harris makes a grave miscalculation, taunting #Steelers kicker Roy Gerela after a missed FG.#Pittsburgh's Jack Lambert responds, using the incident to "psyche himself to an even higher level of rage"… pic.twitter.com/ZDTsMsS4sp — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 18, 2024

