‘Supergirl’ revealed: Milly Alcock will play Woman of Steel in upcoming DC films

Supergirl has been found.

Australian actress Milly Alcock has been chosen to play Supergirl, including in the title role in the upcoming DC Studios film, “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” Variety reported.

Alcock, 23, played the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” a 2022 spinoff of “Game of Thrones,” according to the entertainment news website. She will play the Woman of Steel in the new DC Universe film by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Alcock did a screen test for Gunn and Safran last week, along with Meg Donnelly, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The character could appear in a DC Universe project before the “Supergirl” movie, but it is unclear what movie or show that might be.

Gunn confirmed Alcock’s casting in an Instagram post, saying that she will star in the feature as Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman.

“This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU,” Gunn wrote. “Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl.”

Donnelly has voiced Supergirl in the DC animated movies as “Legion of Super-Heroes” and “Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths -- Part One,” according to Deadline.

In the comics, Supergirl debuted in Action Comics No. 252, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino, the character is Superman’s cousin from the planet Krypton.

In January 2023, Gunn told reporters that Alcock’s Supergirl will be different than her famous cousin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth,” Gunn said.

