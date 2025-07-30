Table for 2: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau meet for dinner in Montreal

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spent about two hours at Montreal's the restaurant Le Violon restaurant.
Out for dinner: Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for dinner in Montreal. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage / Eric Charbonneau/Invictus Games Foundation via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MONTREAL — Whether it was just hot n’ cold small talk or the beginning of a romance, a rendezvous for dinner between newly single singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the rumor mills churning.

Read more trending news

The “Teenage Dream” singer and Trudeau, who resigned as Canada’s head of state in March 2025 after a decade in office, met at Montreal’s "Le Violon" restaurant on Monday night.

Perry, 40, broke off her engagement last month with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter. Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023. They have three children.

The restaurant confirmed that they had a reservation but did not say who booked the table.

“We can’t say for certain it was a date,” co-executive Danny Smiles told The New York Times. “But they were in great spirits.”

TMZ was the first outlet to report the two-hour dinner, publishing photographs of the couple as they ate, took a walk and later had drinks at a tavern.

The pair appeared to enjoy their meal and dined on the chef’s tasting menu, which included tuna and tomatoes, beef tartare, lobster and asparagus, gnocchi and lamb, which was the main course.

“Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening,” a representative for the restaurant told People, adding that the pair met chef Smiles and visited the kitchen to thank the staff. “They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.”

Perry was in Canada for her concert tour. She performed in Ottawa on Tuesday amd Montreal on Wednesday and has a show scheduled for Quebec City on Friday.

Spokespersons for Trudeau and Perry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 of 39

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!