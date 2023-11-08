Talking turkey: Meijer selling Thanksgiving birds at 1930s rates

Meijer: The retailer is offering frozen turkeys for 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just in time for the holidays: Meijer is selling its frozen Thanksgiving turkeys for, well, chicken feed.

The MIchigan-based retailer, with stores located mostly in the Midwest, announced in a news release on Monday that it will be selling its frozen turkeys for prices that have not been seen since the 1930s.

Prices for some of the birds will be as low as 59 cents a pound, the price during the 1930s. The grocery chain was founded in Greenville, Michigan, in 1934, according to Supermarket News.

Meijer anticipates selling more than 1 million turkeys before Thanksgiving.

According to the Meijer news release, brands that customers can purchase include:

Meijer brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound (good through Nov. 25, limit one per customer);

Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound;

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound;

Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound;

Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound;

True Goodness by Meijer brand frozen antibiotic-free turkey at $2.19 per pound.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Josh Potts, Meijer’s poultry buyer, said in a statement. “We’re working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends.”

Fresh turkeys will be delivered daily beginning the week of Nov. 12, Meijers said.