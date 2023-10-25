Tara Lipinski, Todd Kapostasy welcome daughter Georgie via surrogate

Baby news Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy attend the LA Special Screening Of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary "Rodman: For Better or Worse" in 2019. The couple announced they recently welcomed a daughter. (Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Olympic gold medal winner Tara Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy are new parents.

>> Read more trending news

The couple announced the birth of their daughter Georgia via surrogate, People magazine reported.

“I have really incredible news to share!” Lipinski told the “Today” show. “Todd and I have a baby girl, Georgie Winter, that arrived into our arms by the most beautiful surrogate.”

The baby’s full name is Georgie Winter Lipinski Kapostasy.

“I snuck in ‘Lipinski’ as a third middle name,” the new mom told “Today.” “‘Winter’ for the nod to figure skating and it seems like we’re calling her ‘Gigi as a little nickname.’”

“I dreamt about this for so long,” Lipinski told the publication. “A crying baby, sleepless nights. Even when I’m like, ‘Okay, take an hour nap,’ I’m almost too excited. I’m like, ‘She’s there. Just watch her a little longer.”

Lipinski and Kapostasy were married in 2017 and have tried to start their family over the past five years but have had issues with infertility, including several miscarriages.

The couple finally decided to try other options to conceive their baby after their final miscarriage and announced the surrogacy on Instagram earlier this month, Us Weekly reported.

She was in the delivery room when Georgie was born, “Today” reported.

“And then immediately, the baby is out, screaming, and on my chest and we’re doing skin-to-skin and it was one of those moments like, ‘How did my life just change so quickly and is this a dream? Because it feels like it,’ " she told “Today.”

©2023 Cox Media Group