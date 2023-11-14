Target to be closed for Thanksgiving for another year

Closed for Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Target will continue its pledge to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year. (alacatr/Getty Images)

If you are looking for last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner, or you’re looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, Target will not be one of your options on Thanksgiving Day.

For the fourth year in a row, Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target’s Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell released a statement announcing the closings:

“It’s hard to believe nearly four years have passed since we last opened our stores on Thanksgiving. Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic. But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

In response to the pandemic, Target began spreading Black Friday deals into the weeks leading up to and after Thanksgiving. In 2021, it made the policy permanent, giving nearly all store employees Thanksgiving Day off.

Those who are scheduled to work on Thanksgiving Day will receive holiday pay, Target said.

Target isn’t the only company allowing employees to spend Thanksgiving with family. Walmart announced last month that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Simon Properties said it will close most locations on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Black Friday.