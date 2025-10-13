Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour documentary

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift is going behind the scenes with her record-breaking Eras tour.

She announced a six-part docuseries, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era,” will be streamed on Disney+ on Dec. 12.

With the series, there will be a new concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” which was recorded during her last show in Vancouver and will include music from the “Tortured Poets Department,” Variety reported.

She announced the series on “Good Morning America.”

The documentary is called “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” according to Variety.

It will highlight “performers, family members, and friends,” including other entertainers like Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for her and guests such as Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The Eras Tour grossed $2 billion over its two years, Variety reported.

