Taylor Swift-themed Halloween ‘tombstones’ focus on singer’s ex-boyfriends

Halloween display: A Charlotte family put together a display that includes representations of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the singer's former boyfriends. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina family’s Halloween decorations are better than revenge for Taylor Swift fans.

>> Read more trending news

There is a graveyard of all of Swift’s former boyfriends in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported.

The main display shows a skeletal version of the pop singer and her rumored current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, according to the television station.

What makes the display so interesting is the collection of tombstones dotting the yard.

Residents driving on Club Road in Charlotte can view tombstones “in memory” of former Swift romantic interests, including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhall and Joe Alwyn, WSOC reported.

Gyllenhall’s tombstone has a red scarf next to it, a nod to Swift’s song from her “Red” album, “All Too Well.”

>> See the full Halloween display at WSOC-TV

Swifties get the reference.

The Kelce skeleton includes the friendship bracelet the NFL star attempted -- but failed -- to give Swift at one of her concerts.

It is the perfect pop culture display for Halloween. Even if it is “Haunted,” like Swift’s original song from her “Speak Now” album in 2010 that was remastered this year as “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

©2023 Cox Media Group