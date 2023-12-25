Taylor Swift ties Elvis for most weeks at No. 1 for album by solo artist

Another record: Taylor Swift tied Elvis Presley for the most weeks spent at No. 1 by a solo artist on Billboard's 200 album chart. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

Taylor Swift’s albums continue to set records.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner’s latest album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” regained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week ending Dec. 30), marking the fourth nonconsecutive week atop the charts.

That marks the 67th week that the singer has placed an album atop the Billboard 200, which ties her with Elvis Presley for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on that chart, according to Variety.

Swift, 34, will have to nearly double her weeks at the top to catch the all-time leader -- solo or otherwise.

That mark is held by The Beatles, according to Variety. The Fab Four have held the top spot on the Billboard 200 for 132 weeks.

But Swift’s youth is in her favor, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that a few more albums could command the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks.

Swift’s latest album moved past Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2,” which fell to No. 2, according to Variety. It originally spent its first two weeks at No. 1 for the weeks ending Nov. 11 and 18, dropped and then regained the top spot on Dec. 9, according to Billboard. It fell again before overtaking Minaj this week.

Swift will have two other albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the newest charts. Former No. 1s “Midnights” will rise from seventh to No. 2, while “Lover” will move up two spots to No. 7, according to Variety.

Her chart leader moved 136,000 units this week when combining sales and equivalent streaming data, according to Luminate. Minaj’s album moved 100,000 units.

