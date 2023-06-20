Tennis great Martina Navratilova says she is free of cancer

Kiss it goodbye: Tennis great Martina Navratilova said she is free of cancer. (Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is rejoicing after announcing that she is free of cancer.

Navratilova, 66, who has won 18 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, made the announcement on her Twitter account on Monday after a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc. -- what a relief,” Navratilova wrote.

She added in an answer to a post on her timeline that she was “marvelously happy.”

Navratilova was previously diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy, according to the AP. She retired in 1994 after winning a WTA record 167 singles titles and spending 331 weeks at the top of the women’s tennis singles rankings.

While attending the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November 2022, Navratilova found an enlarged lymph node in her neck, The Athletic reported.

A biopsy revealed that she had early stage throat cancer, and while undergoing tests, doctors discovered early stage breast cancer, which was unrelated to her throat, according to The Athletic.

Navratilova publicly announced her diagnoses in early January.

At the time, Navratilova said that “This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” SkyNews reported.

“It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got,” Navratilova said.

Navratilova has won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including the 18 women’s singles crowns. She won 31 Grand Slam events in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles.

She was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000 and has worked as a television analyst since retiring. Navratilova returned to work with Tennis Channel in March, when she reported on the Miami Open, the AP reported.