There is a Pepsi-flavored ketchup coming to a MLB stadium near you

Pepsi introduces a cola-infused ketchup FILE PHOTO: Pepsi is introducing a cola-flavored ketchup on July 4, making it available at Major League Baseball parks on July 4. (eugenekeebler/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pepsi is introducing a cola-flavored ketchup on July 4, making it available at Major League Baseball parks on Independence Day.

>> Read more trending news

The smashup of the cola drink and the hot dog condiment staple ketchup came out of a collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America, Pepsi said.

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

“The concept is both simple and creative,” said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, the institute’s consulting arm. “The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog.”

Pepsi promises “a unified taste experience.”

“We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together — an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience,” said Pepsi senior director Jenny Danzi.

While the combination may sound yummy (or icky, depending) you will only be able to try the concoction at the home stadiums of four Major League Baseball teams — the Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees.

Here is where you can find the condiment at each stadium: