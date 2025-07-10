They’re back!: Snack Wraps return to McDonald’s

After almost a decade, the Snack Wrap has returned to McDonald’s menus.

The Golden Arches PR team has talked about it for months, but after years of waiting, fans of the snack wrap can finally get their fill.

There are two flavors available — the original Ranch and the new Spicy.

couldn’t decide between ranch or spicy so i got both pic.twitter.com/XSn9WoREmc — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 10, 2025

They can be ordered on their own for $2.99 or part of a meal that will include two Snack Wraps, fries and a drink.

The Snack Wrap was initially introduced in 2006 and was taken off menus across the U.S. in 2016, but “never left fans’ hearts,” the company said, according to USA Today.

Fans were adamant that they wanted the Snack Wrap back.

“From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen,” McDonald’s said.

CNN reported that the Snack Wrap’s return is the latest major change to the McDonald’s menu after the launch of crispy chicken strips, a Hershey S’mores McFlurry, a blueberry and crème pie and new, spicy breakfast sandwiches.

