Tiger Woods’ daughter, Sam, serves as his caddie for first time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods’ family tree in golf has a new branch.

The 15-time majors champion was accompanied on the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club course in Orlando, Florida, by his 16-year-old daughter, Sam, who served as his caddie for the first time on Saturday, Golfweek reported.

The younger Woods carried her father’s golf bag during Saturday’s rainy round at the PNC Championship, and the 47-year-old PGA Tour star was impressed, according to the magazine.

“Sam was fantastic,” Tiger Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “This is the first time she’s ever done this, so it couldn’t have been any more special for all of us.

“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn’t have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”

The 36-hole tournament is definitely a family affair.

The scramble event pairs a golfer with members of their family, and 14-year-old Charlie Woods competed on the course with his famous father on Saturday, USA Today reported.

Team Woods finished at 8-under 64 after the first round, seven shots behind Team Kuchar.

Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, fashioned a 15-under-par 57 to take a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen, according to The Associated Press.

Charlie Woods did not mince words when discussing the missed birdie opportunities by himself and his father.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie Woods told reporters. “I didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot 8 under. So, we just suck at putting.”

That caused Tiger Woods to close his eyes and smile.

“That summed it up right there,” he said.