Toddler grabbed by giraffe from truck during a safari in Texas

GLEN ROSE, Tx. — On Saturday, a family was visiting Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas when they had a scary experience they will never forget.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center allows visitors to drive around a path of animals kind of like a safari but visitors can feed some of the animals, KWTX.

Paisley Toten, 2, was with her mother in the bed of a pickup truck feeding animals when one of the giraffes grabbed her shirt, the news outlet reported. This caused the girl to be lifted into the air.

“We were having a little family day, just getting out of the house,” Jason Toten said, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I looked out the back window and I saw the giraffe … and then up she went. My heart stopped, it scared the hell out of me,” he said, according to the newspaper.

“Soon as she went up her mom just yelled hey - like ‘HEY!’ - and the giraffe just kind of let go,” Jason Toten said, according to KWTX. As the girl fell from the giraffe’s mouth, her mother caught the girl. Luckily, no one was injured.

Jason Toten said that the incident was an accident, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. He believed that the giraffe was trying to get food that Paisley Toten had in her hands but ended up missing and grabbed her shirt instead.

To remember the scary experience, the family stopped at the gift shop on their way out and the toddler wanted some giraffe memorabilia.

“We go in there and all she wanted was a giraffe toy and a giraffe T-shirt. We ended up getting her both, we figured she deserved it,” Jason Toten said, according to the newspaper.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center on its website has a list of rules to protect visitors and their animals. Some of the rules include staying in your vehicle, do not honk your car horn, stay on the tour route at a speed of 15 mph, do not feed the animals from your hand or feed cup, and do not entice the animals with food to put their heads inside your car. Fossil Rim Wildlife Center also says you can ride in the bed of a pickup truck if there is an adult riding in the back, KWTX reported.

If you are interested in visiting the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center or looking for more information, visit Fossil Rim Wildlife Center's website.





