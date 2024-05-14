Tom Brady will make broadcasting debut during NFL Week 1

Tom Brady INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 5: Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic) (Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Tom Brady has about 16 weeks to get ready for his first broadcast.

The former New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be in the anchor seat for the Sept. 8 Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, Fox Sports announced.

He will be joined in the booth by Kevin Burkhardt.

The matchup will be America’s Game of the Week, starting at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be shown on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

The Athletic said that the Cowboys are the league’s top team based on viewership while the Browns are being called an “emerging team.”

Brady was joined on stage by “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame analyst, and former New York Giants defensive end, Michael Strahan during the network’s upfront presentation in New York City, NBC News reported.

Brady retired from the NFL with seven Super Bowl championships — six with New England and one with Tampa Bay.

He was drafted in 2000 as the 199th pick in round 6 from Michigan. He played 20 seasons with the Patriots before going to the Buccaneers, where he played three more seasons, according to ESPN.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Tom Brady TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers is all smiles before the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 23, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

