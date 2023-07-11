Tourists killed in Mount Everest helicopter crash

Helicopter crash FILE PHOTO: A tourist helicopter crashed during its return trip from Mount Everest, killing all on board. (sinceLF/Getty Images)

Several foreign tourists flying in a helicopter near Mount Everest were killed when the aircraft crashed.

All six people on board the helicopter were found in the wreckage, CNN reported. Crews have recovered most of the remains and returned them to Kathmandu, according to Reuters.

The tourists — two men and three women — were from Mexico while the pilot was from Nepal, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, The Associated Press reported.

The helicopter was from Manang Air which specializes in taking tourists to see Everest and the surrounding mountains, CNN reported.

The group was returning to Kathmandu Tuesday morning after embarking on a sightseeing trip to Mount Everest, but the weather forced a change to the planned route. The helicopter lost contact with the aviation authority less than 10 minutes after taking off, CNN reported.

But a spokesperson for Manang Air said the weather was good when the chopper took off, Reuters reported.

Heavy rains that come in the monsoon season will frequently delay flights and change routes.

The cause of the crash has not been determined but civil aviation officials will be launching an investigation, Reuters reported.

The tourist season officially ended in May when the rainy season began, the AP reported.



