Trailer filled with Bibles set on fire near Tennessee church

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A trailer filled with Bibles was set on fire in front of a Middle Tennessee church early on Easter Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, police and emergency crews responded to a trailer fire at 6 a.m. CDT at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road in Mt. Juliet in suburban Nashville.

The trailer, containing Bibles, had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then intentionally set on fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The location was near the entrance to Global Vision Bible Church, The Tennessean reported.

The blaze was extinguished by the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, according to the newspaper.

No injuries were reported because of the fire, WTVF reported.

Greg Locke, the pastor at Global Vision Bible Church, said there were “probably 200 Bibles” in the trailer, according to The Tennessean.

“It was 100% directed at (Global Vision Bible Church),” Locke told the newspaper. “It blocked the entrance to our campus and the fact that it was an entire load of bibles is rather conclusive proof that it was most assuredly directed at us.

“It did not, nor will it stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service.”

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF that investigators are reviewing security footage, He added that the vehicle that hauled the trailer appeared to have out-of-state license plates.

“If you think Christianity is not under attack more than ever before in the United States of America you have not been paying attention,” Locke said about the fire, according to The Tennessean.

