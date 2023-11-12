Travis Kelce flies to Argentina, has dinner date with Taylor Swift, attends concert

Dinner date: File photo. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, shown nuzzling in New York last month, met up in Argentina on Friday night. (Gotham/GC Images)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Ready for it? There was another Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce sighting -- but this time, it was on another continent.

With Kelce enjoying time off because his Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this NFL weekend, the eight-time Pro Bowl tight end traveled to Argentina, where he met Swift on Friday in Buenos Aires, ESPN reported. He also attended Swift’s concert Saturday night, and the singer closed out her set with some ad-libbed lyrics that referenced the Chiefs star.

The dinner date between the newest power couple was made possible when Swift canceled Friday’s show in Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate due to inclement weather, Billboard reported.

When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo — Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023

The 12-time Grammy Award winner -- who was nominated for six more on Friday -- was scheduled to return to the stage on Saturday night.

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, had dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, People reported.

The couple appeared to be joined at dinner by the pop singer’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, according to the magazine.

The couple was caught on camera holding hands while entering the restaurant, according to a video posted by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taylor-Travis beat reporter on the scene.



This night is, in fact, sparkling. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KbNDHV33ix — Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023

In his “New Heights” podcast earlier in the week, Kelce hinted that he might be traveling to somewhere “closer to the equator,” USA Today reported.

“I might just say (expletive) it and just go somewhere nice,” Kelce said to his brother. Jason Kelce, when asked about his plans during the bye week, according to the newspaper. “My skin is getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere south.”

Kelce attended Swift’s concert Saturday night and changed the lyrics to her song “Karma,” ad-libbing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” USA Today reported.

🎥| Taylor saying “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs…” #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/DzhHqUqftN — Taylor Swift Updates (@tswiftscoop) November 12, 2023

When the concert ended, Swift ran over to Kelce, who had been in a VIP tent during the show with the singer’s father, and gave him a hug and a kiss, according to the newspaper.

