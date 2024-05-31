Trump hush money conviction: Trump speaks to media after being found guilty

Trump convicted of all counts Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case on May 30, 2024 in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House. (Photo by JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A large crowd of supporters gathered outside of Trump Tower before former President Donald Trump spoke after he was convicted of all 34 counts filed against him in New York’s hush money case.

Trump started his remarks by saying of the conviction, “If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone.”

His event was being held in the same lobby where he launched his first presidential campaign in 2016, one month short of nine years later, The Associated Press noted.

Trump was scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. despite his still being under a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan, CNN reported on air. The order was put in place to bar Trump from speaking about witnesses, jurors and others in the case, Reuters reported.

Trump mentioned the gag order that he said was never issued to a president and that he had to pay “thousands of dollars” in fines and threatened with jail. He frequently called Merchan “conflicted.”

