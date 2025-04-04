United Airlines flight diverted after fire reported in cabin

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — A flight from Key West, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted on Thursday after reports of a cabin fire.

United Airlines said smoke was coming out of a galley oven on the Boeing 737.

United Flight 1513 landed safely at Washington Dulles with 98 passengers and five crew members.

The flight had taken off at 2:19 p.m. Thursday and landed at Dulles at 4:58 p.m., according to data compiled by FlightAware.

It eventually took off at 8:32 p.m. and landed at its original destination, Newark Liberty International, at 10:24 p.m. after a new plane was arranged by the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

