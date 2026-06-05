United Airlines flight hit pole, not truck, only 19 feet above highway when landing: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its initial report on the investigation into a low-flying United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport last month.

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It was first reported that Flight 169 from Venice, Italy, to Newark on May 3 had clipped a delivery truck, but the NTSB said that the incident didn’t happen that way. Instead, the plane hit a light pole, which then fell and damaged the bakery delivery truck, WABC reported.

out the window before touchdown and that it appeared they were too low over the New Jersey Turnpike

It was thought that the plane’s landing gear clipped the truck, according to WCBS.

The impact was recorded on the truck’s dashcam.

The plane was only 19 feet above the highway when it hit the pole, CNN reported.

The NTSB said the pilots had been given several runway changes just before the incident and that strong winds were present as they prepared to land. They were eventually told to land at the airport’s shortest runway, WABC reported.

The captain was manually flying the aircraft, which was carrying more than 230 people. The first officer told the captain that the plane was too slow, saying, “You are still slow and a little low.

The first officer said he looked out the window before touchdown and that it appeared they were too low over the New Jersey Turnpike, but it was too late to change.

The aircraft struck a light pole, which then struck the delivery truck, injuring the driver. There were no tire marks on the truck. The pole also hit a Jeep, the New Jersey State Police said, according to CNN.

The captain said he heard a “thump” just before the plane touched down, the NTSB said.

Flight attendants at the back of the airplane said they heard a loud bang just before landing, WCBS reported.

Passengers were able to disembark normally, but the plane had “substantial damage” with a gash on the side of the fuselage. There were two smaller punctures, dents and creases as well.

No one on the plane was injured, CNN reported.

The investigation continues, with the NTSB’s final report expected at a later date.

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