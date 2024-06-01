University of Virginia to pay $9 million settlement after 3 football players were killed in shooting The University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia (demerzel21 - stock.adobe.com)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia to pay $9 million in settlement to families of three football players who were killed in a shooting on campus in 2002.

D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler’s families will each receive $2 million in settlements, according to The Washington Post. The settlement was approved on Friday by Albemarle County Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell II.

Perry, Davis and Perry were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, in a shooting on the university’s campus, WVIR reported.

$3 million settlements were finalized previously for two students who were injured in the shooting, an attorney said, according to the Post.

“This settlement today is only one small step for these families — there is much to be done,” said Kimberly Wald, a lawyer representing some of the families, according to The Associated Press. “If there is one lesson, even one lesson that we can learn from that report, we need to know it now ... We need to protect lives now.”

“The most important thing for these families, the thing that really will bring them closure, is just to know what happened to their sons. That is in that report that UVA and the commonwealth won’t release. It is time for UVA and the commonwealth to release the report,” the Perry family’s lawyer, Elliott Buckner said, according to WVIR.

The unreleased report is a review that reportedly goes over the events leading up to the shooting, the news outlet reported.

“We will forever remember the impact that Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean had on our community, and we are grateful for the moments they spent in our presence uplifting UVA through their time in the classroom and on the football field,” UVA Rector Robert Hardie and President Ryan said in the statement Friday, according to the AP.

