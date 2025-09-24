US Marshals Service: Travis Decker is dead, sheriff’s office says marshals ‘jumped the gun’

The former soldier had been wanted since June 2.
Travis Decker: Authorities believe that remains found in Washington state belong to the man wanted in the murders of his three young daughters. (Wenatchee Police Department )
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Marshals Service has declared that Travis Decker, who had been suspected of killing his three daughters, is dead.

Read more trending news

In a court filing on Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s office informed the District Court of the Eastern District of Washington, telling the court “the Defendant TRAVIS CALEB DECKER is deceased,” KIRO reported.

The filing was a Motion to Dismiss Complaint and Quash Arrest Warrant.

Skeletal remains that are believed to be those of Decker were found in a remote wooded area last week, less than a mile from where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia were found in May.

The area was so remote that crews had to be taken to the site by helicopter and drones and cadaver dogs were used to find the remains.

But the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the federal agency “jumped the gun,” declaring Decker dead, telling KIRO that the DNA the marshals received was on the clothing found on the remains, but that they have not received the DNA results from the bones.

More from KIRO7.com

Still, Sheriff Mike Morrison said that some items found with the remains were similar to what Decker was wearing at the time. They also found “personal items” with the remains.

Divers also found a key fob in a creek a few hundred yards from where the girls were found dead, which would match the type used with Decker’s truck, KIRO reported.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!