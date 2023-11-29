US military aircraft crashes in sea off Japan; at least one dead

U.S. Osprey crashes off Japan FILE PHOTO: JULY 14: A US Marine Corp V-22 Osprey lands on board HMS Ark Royal for the first time during Exercise Auriga on July 14, 2010 at sea in Onslow Bay near North Carolina. An Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan on Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A U.S. military aircraft crashed into the sea off Japan Wednesday, killing at least one person, The Associated Press is reporting.

The V-22 Osprey, which was carrying six people, went down about 2 miles from Yakushima island, according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

According to Reuters, fishing boats in the area found three people in the water, a spokesperson for a local fisheries cooperative said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. local time. Witnesses said the aircraft’s left engine appeared to be on fire as it approached an airport for an emergency landing, Reuters reported.

There has been no word about the others on the aircraft.

The Osprey can take off vertically like a helicopter but also carry out high speed cruising like conventional turboprop plane.