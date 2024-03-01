‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss files suit against ex-castmates Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix

Rachel Leviss files suit FILE PHOTO: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules." Leviss has filed suit against two ex-cast members. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Rachel Leviss has filed suit against ex-co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix saying the two intentionally inflicted emotional distress,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Leviss, who went by Raquel Leviss on the reality-TV show, also accused Sandoval and Madix of eavesdropping and revenge porn following a cheating scandal between Leviss and Sandoval – something fans of the show dubbed “Scandoval.”

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Bravo and follows the lives of employees at several bars and restaurants owned by Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd. Leviss was on the show from 2016 to 2023.

According to the Times, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and describes Sandoval and Madix as longtime romantic partners whose relationship was on the verge of collapse.

Fearing their show would also be canceled, the two “had every incentive to leverage these salacious threads into the storyline ‘Vanderpump Rules’ so desperately needed,” Leviss’ suit said.

Leviss has since left the show and was in a rehabilitation facility to address mental health issues because of the controversy. She is out of the facility now.

In her suit, Leviss, 29, focuses on the days leading up to the revelation of an affair between her and Sandoval.

According to the suit, Madix allegedly went through Sandoval’s phone on March 1, 2023, after it fell from his pocket during a West Hollywood performance with his band. Madix saw “sexually explicit videos of Leviss,” on the phone, according to the suit.

The affair began in August 2022, Leviss says, a time when Sandoval and Madix were still in a relationship.

The suit alleges that Sandoval recorded sexually explicit clips of his co-star “without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023,” CNN reported.

Leviss goes on to allege that Madix distributed at least two sexually explicit videos of Leviss, sharing them “to others without Leviss’ knowledge or consent,” and that she allegedly informed the “Vanderpump” cast and production team of the videos, the suit says.

“She was terrified Madix would leak [the videos] on the internet,” the complaint added.

The lawsuit also claims that Bravo and production company Evolution subjected Leviss to a “public skewering” that made her “one of the most hated women in America,” according to USA Today.

Neither Bravo nor attorneys for Sandoval or Madix have responded to the Times’ request for comment.

Leviss is seeking an unspecified amount of damages including legal fees, and is asking that the court order the defendants to cease sharing the illicit videos.

