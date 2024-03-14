Walmart announces closure of two more locations; total for 2024 now at six

Walmart will be closing three more stores in the next months, citing poor economic performance.

The retail chain will close two locations in California and one in Maryland, bringing to six the number of confirmed closures in 2024.

The other stores closed this year were one in Ohio and a two other California stores, both in the San Diego area.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our San Diego and El Cajon stores,” Walmart spokesperson Brian Little said in January about those store closures. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on Walmart.com, and through delivery to their home or business.”

The latest round of store closures includes one in Towson, Maryland, West Covina, California and one in Granite Bay, California.

Here are the stores Walmart has closed or soon will close this year:

California:

2121 Imperial Ave. in San Diego

605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon

2753 E. Eastland Center Dr in West Covina

4080 Douglas Blvd in Granite Bay (Neighborhood Market)

Maryland:

1238 Putty Hill Ave in Towson

Ohio:

3579 S. High St. in Columbus

