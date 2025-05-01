Walmart unveils new look for stores

Walmart's first "Store of the Future" has opened in Texas. The company is looking to remodel or open hundreds of the new-format stores.

Walmart is giving hundreds of stores a fresh new look.

The first of the new stores has opened in Cypress, Texas, with more locations opening for the first time or older stores getting a remodel, the company announced.

The Texas location is the first ground-up Supercenter in four years and the first “Store of the Future” concept, Walmart said in a news release.

The new format boasts "reimagined layouts, expanded services and innovative technology — all aimed at helping customers shop how, when and where they want."

New Supercenters are planned in:

Frisco, Texas

Melissa, Texas

Eagle Mountain, Utah

Eastvale, California

While there will be new Neighborhood Markets in:

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Milton, Florida

Pace, Florida

Already established stores in Mountain View, California, and East Windsor, New Jersey, will be converted into Supercenters, the company said.

In all, there will be more than 650 locations remodeled this year across 47 states and Puerto Rico, Walmart said in January. It will also open or convert more than 150 stores nationwide.

The company said the projects will create “tens of thousands of jobs” in addition to the jobs that are created within each store itself.

Here is a list of some of the stores that will be remodeled into the new look:

Florida

3155 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach

6225 E State Road 64, Bradenton

6991 SW 8th St, Miami

1940 Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy

1900 S Jefferson St, Perry

3911 S Jog Rd, Greenacres

5001 Taylor Rd, Punta Gorda

3560 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota

1590 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange

1569 Saxon Blvd, Deltona

1001 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne

4400 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

1100 S Main St, North Port

1499 South Dixie Hwy, Homestead

4525 Gunn Hwy Tampa

16205 S Military Trl, Delray Beach

13817 Walsingham Rd, Largo

4105 S State Road 7, Lake Worth

3200 NW 79th St, Miami

6885 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa

5555 W Atlantic Blvd, Margate

3920 Skyline Blvd, Cape Coral

11930 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando

5555 20th St, Vero Beach

1101 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach

9990 Belvedere Rd, Royal Palm Beach

5100 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce

1800 South University Drive, Miramar

35 Mike Stewart, Crawfordville

2144 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

301 S State Road 7, Hollywood

9191 W Flagler St, Miami Fountainbleau

6931 NW 88th Avenue Tamarac

3500 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Georgia

300 S Belair Rd, Augusta

1550 Scenic Hwy N, Snellville

125 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville

3697 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah

160 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler

5010 Steiner Way, Grovetown

14030 Abercorn St, Savannah

1102 E Franklin St, Sylvester

2892 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville

1810 Tift Ave N, Tifton

10530 Abercorn St, Savannah

1308 S Harris St, Sandersville

2909 Austell Rd SW, Marietta

165 US Highway 19 S, Camilla

136 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst

260 Bobby Jones Expy, Augusta

3851 Evans To Locks Road, Augusta

1955 E Montgomery Xrd, Savannah

361 8th Ave NE, Cairo

15328 US Highway 19 S, Thomasville

Massachusetts

15 Tobey Rd, Wareham

740 Middle St, Weymouth

1105 Boston Rd, Springfield

30 Memorial Dr, Avon

20 Soojian Dr, Leicester

352 Palmer Rd, Ware

42 Fairhaven Commons Way, Fairhaven

677 Timpany Blvd, Gardner

700 Oak St, Brockton

New York

3335 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown

1818 State Route 3, Fulton

24 Quaker Ridge Blvd, Queensbury

1860 N Road, Waterloo

1320 Altamont Ave, Schenectady

26 W Merritt Blvd, Fishkill

7500 Route 209, Napanoch

3290 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

425 State Route 31, Macedon

1400 County Rd 64, Horseheads

4235 Veteran Dr, Geneseo

279 Troy Rd, East Greenbush

13858 State Route 31, Albion

350 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood

6438 Basile Rowe, East Syracuse

1123 Jerusalem Ave, Uniondale

5735 South Transit Road, Lockport

100 Elmridge Center Dr, Greece

8064 Brewerton Road, Cicero

1990 Brandt Point Drive, Webster

1220 Old Country Rd, Westbury

250 Route 59, Suffern

2348 Route 19 N, Warsaw

North Carolina

5070 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton

935 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir

200 Watauga Village Dr, Boone

201 Zelkova Ct NW, Conover

4102 Precision Way, High Point

6711 NC Highway 135, Mayodan

1001 N Green St, Morganton

125 Bleachery Blvd. Asheville

273 Commons Dr, Franklin

483 US Hwy 70 SW, Hickory

973 N Harrison Ave, Cary

304 E Arbor Ln, Eden

2820 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

5611 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro

3310 NC Highway 87 S, Sanford

90 W Us Highway 64, Lexington

8660 Cliffdale Rd, Fayetteville

9820 Callabridge Ct, Charlotte

2985 E Elizabethtown Rd, Lumberton

11233 B NC 55 Hwy, Grantsboro

901 Nc Highway 16 S, Taylorsville

1050 Alamance Church Rd, Greensboro

3141 Garden Rd, Burlington

201 Montgomery Xing, Biscoe

2415 Springs Rd NE, Hickory

2794 Hickory Blvd, Hudson

2420 Supercenter Dr NE, Kannapolis

1300 Dallas Cherryville Rd, Dallas

G120 Morganton Heights Blvd, Morganton

323 S Arlington St, Salisbury

6645 Highway 70, Newport

120 S Odom Rd, St. Pauls

8800 East W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte

1624 Nc 14 Hwy, Reidsville

930 Highway 711 East, Pembroke

1347 W Broad St, Elizabethtown

177 Forest Gate Dr, Pisgah Forest

1525 Glenn School Rd, Durham

5039 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem

2107 Pyramids Village Blvd, Greensboro

3850 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte

Ohio

1275 E 2nd St, Franklin

10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati (Colerain)

1530 Walmart Dr, Lebanon

485 Airport Hwy, Wauseon

2850 Maple Ave, Zanesville

990 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly

555 Colemans Crossing Blvd, Marysville

3657 E Main St, Whitehall

2700 Bethel Rd, Columbus

10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

1300 Doral Dr, Poland (Boardman)

3200 Atlantic Blvd NE, Canton

1855 E Wyandot Ave, Upper Sandusky

1241 E Columbus St, Kenton

1505 Main St, Hamilton

804 Pike St, Marietta

2793 Taylor Road Ext, Reynoldsburg

1815 E Ohio Pike, Amelia

1815 Scott St, Napoleon

16280 Dresden Ave, East Liverpool

2925 Glendale Ave, Toledo (C)

50 E Schrock Rd, Westerville

1470 S Court St, Circleville

Oklahoma

2001 S 1st Street, Chickasha

2500 N Main St, Altus

1018 N. Cleveland Street, Enid

700 W Rogers Blvd, Skiatook

3139 S Harvard Ave E, Tulsa

3100 E 1st St, Chandler

Pennsylvania

300 Walmart Dr, Gibsonia

100 Crossings Blvd, Elverson

1091 Millcreek Rd, Allentown (SW)

100 Highlands Mall, Natrona Heights

9300 State Route 61, Coal Township

150 Town Centre Dr, Johnstown

4600 Roosevelt Blvd Bldg G, Philadelphia (Tower)

10180 US Highway 522 S, Lewistown

650 S Trooper Rd, Norristown

698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave, Shrewsbury

3400 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill

2901 Market St, Warren

620 Gravel Pike, East Greenville

30 Trinity Point Dr, Washington

2028 N Center Ave, Somerset

3942 Brodhead Rd, Monaca

355 Lincoln Ave, East Stroudsburg

233 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown

21920 Route 119, Punxsutawney

6520 Carlisle Pike Ste 550, Mechanicsburg

100 No Londonderry Square, Palmyra

605 Conchester Hwy, Boothwyn

50 Newberry Pkwy, Etters

50 N Macdade Blvd, Glenolden

200 Kocher Ln, Elizabethville

35 Plaza Dr, Tamaqua

Texas

3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview (Gilmer)

2812 S Expressway 281, Edinburg

1852 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

7555 N Mesa St, El Paso

2320 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo (Se)

109 22nd St, Hondo

5555 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio

300 W 15th St, Hereford

10001 Woodlands Pkwy, The Woodlands (W)

3500 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville

201 Loop 59, Atlanta

8115 North Loop Dr, El Paso (No. Loop)

5700 N 23rd Street, McAllen

6626 Fm 1960 Rd E , Humble (Atascocita)

3800 W Walker St, Breckenridge

9025 Spencer Hwy, La Porte

4226 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio

1421 Frontage Rd, Alamo

4145 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

5025 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

401 Coke Ave, Hillsboro

1035 Hickory Creek Blvd, Hickory Creek/Denton

25800 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball

