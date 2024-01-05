Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA chief

Wayne LaPierre NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 13, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

After spending decades as head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre announced Friday that he is stepping down from his role as the group’s chief executive, effective Jan. 31.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA,” LaPierre said Friday in a statement. “I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

LaPierre said he was resigning due to health reasons, according to the NRA. The group’s president, Charles Cotton, accepted LaPierre’s resignation on Friday.

The decision came ahead of a civil trial in New York slated to begin on Monday.

In 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the NRA and its senior management, accusing the group of violating several laws and calling for its dissolution.

LaPierre was among the people named in the suit.

The NRA saw significant growth under LaPierre, who has served as executive vice president of the group since 1991. Under his tenure, the NRA more than doubled its membership, LaPierre helped to turn the group into “an unflinching force for looser gun laws, with the ability to mobilize its millions of members against any gun restrictions,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

