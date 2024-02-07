Wendy’s is giving away free cheeseburgers this week

Wendy's offers free cheeseburgers FILE PHOTO: Through Monday, customers can get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

If you are craving a cheeseburger, Wendy’s has a deal for you this week.

Through Monday, customers can get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase at participating Wendy’s restaurants.

To get a free burger, customers must order it through the Wendy’s app. According to the restaurant, there is no minimum purchase required. The deal is limited to one free burger per order and one offer per customer per visit.

A Dave’s Single cheeseburger features a quarter-pound of beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayonnaise and onion on a toasted bun.

If you order the burger, or any other food, on Super Bowl Sunday, delivery is free, though it’s not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

