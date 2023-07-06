What a weekend! Iowa man gets engaged, wins 390K lottery prize the next day

Down payment: Nick Miller said his winnings at the Iowa Lottery will go toward his wedding and a new house. (Iowa Lottery)

CLIVE, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man had a weekend to remember. His marriage proposal was accepted on June 23, and the next morning he won a lottery prize totaling nearly $400,000.

In a news release from the Iowa Lottery on Monday, Nick Miller, of Bernard, won $390,191 in the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game.

Miller had just proposed to Lauren Timmerman the night before, and on June 24 he stopped for coffee and a slice of breakfast pizza at Casey’s in Cascade. He decided to buy the $30 ticket, which had been growing since April, KCCI-TV reported.

It was a glorious breakfast.

A Dubuque County man's marriage proposal was accepted on a Friday night. Then the next morning, he won a lottery prize of nearly $400,000! Hear more about Nick Miller's big win on our blog: https://t.co/Ql1ZnLhaYx pic.twitter.com/wScUAiyQIe — Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) July 3, 2023

“I went back to my truck and the first thing I did was look down to the progressive jackpot game and started matching my winning numbers,” Miller told lottery officials. “And I had one and then two and then I saw the third one, so I had to do a double-take and check them again. Eventually, I checked them on my mobile app, and sure enough, it was the winner.”

According to the Iowa Lottery, the Super 7s Progressive jackpot starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.

Miller farms with his family and also works at Rail-Way, Inc. in Cascade, KGET-TV reported. He said he kept his winnings quiet for a few days because he was traveling with his new fiancee on a weeklong family trip to Florida, according to the television station.

Miller claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, officials said. He plans to use the cash toward hi wedding and a new house.

“There is the wedding and a house to start doing some work on,” Miller said. “It will definitely go a long way towards both of those.”