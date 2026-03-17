Wild bear wanders into reporter’s live shot during report about bear attack

File photo. A bear made a cameo appearance during a television report about a bear encounter with an area resident.

MONROVIA, Calif. — A wild bear made a cameo appearance during a television reporter’s live shot Sunday about a bear’s encounter with humans in a suburban Los Angeles city, causing some anxious moments.

Erin Myers, a reporter for KTLA in Los Angeles, was teasing a story on Sunday about an attack involving a bear when a bear appeared behind her and sauntered around a driveway in Monrovia, located east of Los Angeles.

The bear and her cub had been encamped underneath the home, residents told KTLA.

“And yes, we all see that bear up to the right side,” KTLA anchor Megan Telles said during the broadcast, the television station reported. There were audible gasps and a startled “whoa” reaction from newsroom staff members.

A black bear unexpectedly wandered into the background of a live KTLA report Sunday morning as crews covered an earlier bear encounter in a Monrovia neighborhood. Details: https://t.co/ebLfeL0Vb5 pic.twitter.com/wbxewPvuBY — KTLA (@KTLA) March 15, 2026

“You can see the bear actually walking into the trap, or no, it was going to, but now it’s walking out,” Myers said as she stepped away from the scene.

Authorities have been investigating whether the bear is connected to a recent encounter, where a woman walking her dog in the area was swiped in the leg, KTLA reported. She suffered only minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to the television station.

State wildlife officials have not confirmed whether the bear seen on camera on Sunday was the same animal that injured the woman.

The homeowner declined to appear on camera, but told KTLA that the bear and her cubs have been living under his home for several months.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were monitoring the bear and attempting to trap it.

Pasadena Humane officials told KTLA that the earlier encounter may have occurred because the bear was defending its cub.

During the live report, the bear moved from the driveway of a home to a nearby lawn before scampering away to another yard as a vehicle drove through the neighborhood, KTLA reported.

Myers advised viewers who encounter bears not to run, but walk back slowly away from the animal. She added that it was the second time a bear had crashed one of her live reports. In both cases, the bears were not interested in being on camera.

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