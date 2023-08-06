Woman accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee A woman is in custody after her husband reportedly caught her on video putting something into his coffee in Tucson, Arizona. (alvarez/Getty Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman is in custody after her husband reportedly caught her on video putting something into his coffee in Tucson, Arizona.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, was arrested and facing charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and adding harmful substances to food, drink, or medicine, according to KOLD.

According to court records obtained by the news outlet, Johnson and her husband have been going through a divorce. The two share a child together. Her husband is in the United States Air Force. He was recently stationed in Germany before returning home to Tucson.

Johnson is believed to have tried to poison her husband’s coffee every morning since the end of March, according to KVOA. He started noticing that his coffee was tasting bad while in Germany since March 2023.

Just a few weeks later, he started testing his coffee and found chlorine levels in it, according to the news outlet. In May, he reportedly put up cameras and caught Johnson pouring something into his coffee. When they got back to Tucson in June, the family was placed in some temporary housing and he set up the cameras again.

The cameras reportedly showed Johnson going up to the coffee maker and pouring something into the water. He then took the footage to Tucson Police Department, KVOA reported.

Johnson is being held on a $250,000 bond, KOLD reported. She entered a not-guilty plea at her arraignment Friday.