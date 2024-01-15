Woman, child escape serious injuries when tire slams into windshield

Scary incident: A woman and her child escaped serious injury when a tire from another vehicle flew into their windshield. (Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida woman and her child escaped serious injuries on Saturday when a tire flew off a vehicle and slammed into the windshield of their car, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department, the “freak accident” occurred at about 6:30 p.m. EST.

Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in Clearwater lost a tire, which bounced over the median and into the northbound lane. That is where it slammed into the windshield of the woman’s vehicle, crashing through the passenger’s side, WFLA-TV reported.

According to police, the brunt of the damage was concentrated on the front passenger windshield. No one was riding in that seat, police said.

The child was sitting in the back seat and sustained minor injuries. The woman driving the vehicle also had minor injuries, police said.

Crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue checked both people and determined that they did not need to go to an area hospital, WFTS-TV reported.

