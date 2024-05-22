Woman dies after intentionally running into storm drain at country club

Storm drain: Authorities work around a storm drain where a woman died after crawling into it early Wednesday. (Fort Myers Police Department )

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman died after intentionally running into a storm drain at a southwest Florida golf club on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed that the woman was found dead in the drain at the Fort Myers Country Club at about 9:30 a.m. EDT, WINK-TV reported.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, a police spokesperson, told the Fort Myers News-Press that officials received a call at about 6:16 a.m. EDT about a nude woman sitting on the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the woman, who had moved one of the drain covers along the golf course and entered the drain, according to the newspaper.

Officers attempted to speak with the woman but were unsuccessful, Capuzzi told the News-Press.

“We do believe this could be, or most likely was, a mental health crisis,” Capuzzi said.

Capuzzi said the woman continued “further and further into the drain.”

“At that point, we lost contact,” Capuzzi said.

Authorities removed water from the storm drain and several agencies attempted to rescue the woman but were unsuccessful, according to WBBH-TV.

The woman was found approximately 24 feet from where she entered the storm drain, the News-Press reported.

Hill Avenue near the scene was closed for two hours, according to WBBH.

An investigation is ongoing.

