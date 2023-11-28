Woman doing yard work killed by fallen tree

Woman killed: File photo. A 42-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a fallen tree on Saturday. (TheLittleCactus/iStock )

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman doing yard work was killed when she was struck by a fallen tree, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Tammy Smith, 42, of Chambersburg, died between about 3 p.m. and 4:52 p.m. EST Saturday in Greene Township, the Patriot-News reported.

According to a state police report, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is listed as accidental on the release.

The Daily Voice reported that Smith was driving a 2020 Kioti tractor while doing yard work on the property when the tree toppled onto her. It is unclear what caused the tree to fall.

Smith worked as a nurse for Chambersburg Health Services since October 2007, according to her LinkedIn.

Greene Township is located about 160 miles west of Philadelphia.