Woman escapes injury after spear crashes through windshield of vehicle

A San Antonio woman said someone threw a spear through her windshield as she merged onto an interstate highway.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman escaped injury on Sunday after a spear was thrown at her vehicle, cracking the windshield.

Shavone Canales, 36, of San Antonio, said she was driving to a friend’s home at about 9 p.m. CDT near the northeast San Antonio suburb of Converse when her windshield was shattered, KSAT-TV reported.

The spear came through the windshield on the passenger side of Canales’ car and lodged into the woman’s steering wheel, according to the television station.

“It was a pretty scary event,” Canales told KSAT on Monday. “I was not expecting that.”

Canales told the San Antonio Express-News that she “heard an explosion” as she prepared to merge onto Interstate 10.

“I ducked down, and when I looked up, a whole spear was there,” she told the newspaper.

Canales was not injured, according to WOAI-TV. She said she did not see who hurled the spear at her vehicle.

“It was not road rage or anything,” Canales told KSAT. “This was unprovoked and just completely random.”

Canales posted video of the spear in her windshield to TikTok.

It drew more than 6.7 million views and 900,000 likes in just 19 hours, the Express-News reported.

‘I’m just thankful to be alive’: Local woman shaken after a spear goes through her windshield https://t.co/CM2R8FjKvx — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) August 22, 2023

“So yeah, guys I almost died. Someone threw a spear through my car tonight, and I just thought I’d show y’all how bad it is,” Canales says in her TikTok video.

Police had made no arrests by Wednesday, according to the Express-News.

Canales is still shaken up by the incident.

“I was going 40, 45 miles per hour,” she told the newspaper. “Their precision on that was pretty insane.”