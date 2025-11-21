Woman, son accused of stealing $680,000 from water company

An Alabama woman and her son are accused of stealing more than $680,000 from an area water company.

According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Sharon Lei Windham, 61, and her son, Cody Warren Windham, 40, were indicted in connection with significant theft from the Providence Water Authority.

Sharon Windham was charged with two counts of theft of property in the first degree and one count of theft of services in the first degree, and Cody Windham is charged with one count of theft of property in the first degree.

According to the news release, the total amount of money allegedly stolen by the Windhams is $680,305.14. The charges against both defendants are CLass B felonies.

The indictment claims that Sharon Windham stole $539,804 in customer cash payments and failed to pay her water bill, which totaled $3,975.55 in unpaid charges.

Prosecutors said the woman also illegally provided unauthorized water services for others, totaling $17,925.49.

Sharon Windham’s mother, Marie Windham, 81, was employed by the Authority and subcontracted her work to her daughter. Marie Windham is not charged with any crimes, prosecutors said.

Cody Windham -- who was not employed by the Providence Water Authority -- is charged with one count of theft of property. Prosecutors claim in the indictment that he stole $118,600 from the Authority by using a checkbook belonging to the company.

Class B felonies in Alabama have potential penalties of two to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000.

