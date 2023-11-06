Wunderbar: Referee during NFL’s game in Frankfurt announces penalty in German

Football in Frankfurt: The NFL visited Germany on Sunday as the Dolphins faced the Chiefs. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

FRANKFURT, Germany — That’s one way to endear yourself to a stadium crowd.

The NFL traveled to Germany this weekend as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs met the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt.

Referee Clay Martin, an Oklahoma native, was ready during Sunday’s game. Early in the first quarter, the Dolphins were penalized for a false start.

As the microphone went live, Martin showed off a little bit of German, USA Today reported.

“Fehlstart,” Martin said, then returning to English to explain the rest of the play.

The crowd of 50,023 cheered in appreciation.

The Chiefs (7-2) went on to win the game in a battle of AFC division leaders earning a 21-14 victory against the Dolphins (6-3).