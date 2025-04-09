YouTube star Ms. Rachel welcomes second baby

FILE PHOTO: Ms. Rachel (R) and her husband Aron Accurso (L) attend Room To Grow 25th Anniversary gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 25, 2023 in New York City. The couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

YouTube personality Ms. Rachel and her husband have welcomed a new bundle of joy.

Rachel and Aron Accurso introduced their daughter Susannah on Instagram.

The couple conceived Susannah via surrogate because Rachel Accurso was “unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons.”

They already had a 7-year-old son, Thomas. The pregnancy before Thomas ended in miscarriage.

The Ms. Rachel show on YouTube was launched in 2019 and now boasts more than 14 million subscribers.

The Accursos started the channel when they couldn’t find the right help they needed for their son’s speech delay.

“His first word was at 2 years and 8 months, and it was ‘mama,’ and I had waited for that for so long,” Accurso said. “As a parent, you want to do anything you can to help them, and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son.”

The former preschool teacher uses sign language, nursery rhymes, numbers and songs to teach her young viewers preschool skills. Each video gets millions of views.

She had not posted for a few months, which led many of her fans to wonder what was happening. Her last video was posted in January.

“When are we getting more episodes? I feel like since you’ve signed with Netflix we don’t really get good content anymore …” a fan wrote in March.

The couple responded, “I’m sorry. We’ve had some family things to attend to. Nothing to do with Netflix, as that is content from YouTube,” and promised a video to explain what was happening.

In addition to her hit YouTube channel, she also has a toy line and released her first picture book, “Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise” last year.

