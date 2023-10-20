Zoo employee hospitalized after getting bitten by a venomous eastern diamondback rattlesnake

CINCINNATI — A woman working at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio was hospitalized after she was bitten by a venomous snake Thursday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said that crews were called out to the zoo after reports that someone was bitten, WCPO reported. The woman was reportedly bitten by an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

According to the zoo, the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest rattlesnake in the world. It is also the most venomous snake in North America, the news station reported.

The zoo confirmed to WCPO in a statement that the woman who was bitten was an employee. They also said that the bite happened in “a behind-the-scenes area”.

No visitors were at risk. The zoo also said that no anti-venom was needed.

The woman is believed to be in stable condition, WHIO reported. Her name has not been released.