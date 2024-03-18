Tyla's self-titled debut album features Tems, Travis Scott, Gunna and more

ABC/John Argueta

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyla is days away from releasing her self-titled debut album, which was recorded with support from some recently revealed artists. According to the track list on her Instagram, Tems, Travis Scott, Gunna and Skillibeng, Becky G and Kelvin Momo were tapped to add their flavor to the South African star's record.

Kelvin helps kick off the album in the intro, while Tems will appear on a track titled "No. 1." Gunna and Skillibeng both contribute to "Jump," while Becky G is on "On My Body." And as fans already know, Travis is featured on the remix of her Grammy Award-winning hit single "Water."

"This Friday, it's a party," Tyla shared alongside the post, featuring the track list and the artwork. The album is officially due out March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!