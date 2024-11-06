V from BTS to join Bing Crosby on new version of 'White Christmas'

Get ready for a new take on a holiday classic.

Bing Crosby's beloved yuletide song "White Christmas" is getting a new version featuring V from BTS.

"White Christmas (with V of BTS)" arrives just in time for the holiday season on Dec. 6. It comes in partnership with the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records, and arrives after V's long-standing admiration for Crosby.

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby. I grew up listening to his song 'It’s Been a Long, Long Time' countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol," V said in a press release. "Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him, and I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song.”

Mary Crosby, Bing Crosby's daughter, said that her family is thrilled to have V singing with her father on the song.

"We are incredibly excited about V joining Dad for the duet of 'White Christmas,'" Harry Crosby, Bing Crosby's son, added. "We are happy that V will help share the joy of this timeless Christmas song."

