Wanna buy KATSEYE's breath? Now's your chance

The 5 gum x KATSEYE Senses Collection (Courtesy of 5® gum)
By Andrea Dresdale

Over the years, stars have sold some unusual branded items, from their used bathwater to signature coffins.  But now, one act is taking a bold new step ... by selling their breath.

KATSEYE has teamed with 5 gum to offer fans the Senses Collection: six exclusive merchandise drops from Oct. 6 through Oct. 11, with one drop for each member of the "Gabriela" group. Each five-piece set is themed around the concept of the five senses. All together, the merch is meant to create a multisensory experience that captures "how it feels to chew 5 gum."

Here's where the breath part comes in: The "scent" part of the package is a room spray "infused with the fresh breath of your favorite KATSEYE member." Yes, each member literally sang into a bottle while chewing 5 gum.

The "sound" portion is a limited pressing of KATSEYE's Beautiful Chaos album, signed by each member of the group. It comes with exclusive 5 gum stickers you can use to customize the cover.  The "touch" part is a lipstick kiss on a 5 gum wrapper from your favorite member, while "sight" is a "UV-activated" glass marble, created to match the eye color of each of the group's members; they glow under UV light.

As for "taste," that's a package of each member's favorite 5 gum flavor — watermelon, spearmint, peppermint and wintermint.

To get your hands on the 5 gum x KATSEYE Senses Collection, visit 5gum.com/KATSEYE daily at 12 p.m. ET from Oct. 6 through Oct. 11. 5 gum will also join the group for five stops on their Beautiful Chaos tour to offer fans limited-edition gum packs, as well as "unforgettable experiences."

