Watch Benson Boone rock out with Queen's Brian May at rescheduled UK show

Since last year, Benson Boone has made it sort of a habit to perform with legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, so it was no surprise that Brian showed up at Benson's concert March 15 in Birmingham, England. Brian has now documented the gig on Instagram, and explained why it was a very special one.

"Benson himself is not only an awesome performer but one of the most genuine, thoughtful and generous people I've ever met," Brian wrote on Instagram. He added, "I'm not sure how many people realise this, but this show was originally planned to happen about three months ago, and Benson was forced to cancel at the last minute, because of strain to his voice. He was mortified, and promised to come back as soon as he could to make it up to the Birmingham fans."

"Not only did he fulfil that promise tonight, but he and the whole band and crew came back to the UK just to play this ONE show. It's hard to imagine how much trouble and expense had to be put into making that happen," Brian continued, noting, "I don't know many performers who would take that hit to fulfil a promise. That, to me, signifies decency and dedication. I was proud to be the extra gift."

During the show, Brian played guitar while Benson sang the Queen classics "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions," as well as his signature song "Beautiful Things."

In another post, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer thanked the "good people of Birmingham" for giving "Mr. Boone the appreciation he so richly deserves." He went on to write, "Epic !!! One of the best gigs I've ever been involved in."

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