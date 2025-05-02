Watch Benson Boone flip out over performing on 'Saturday Night Live'

Benson Boone is "peeing his pants" over the fact that he's the musical guest on Saturday Night Live May 3. At least, that's what he wrote on his Instagram Story, while posting a video of the promos he's filmed with guest host Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman.

In the first promo, Quinta and Sarah introduce him, and when he fails to appear, they start calling for him. Then he does one of his patented backflips onto the stage to join them.

In the second promo, Sarah tells Quinta, "I can't believe you're here, Quinta, I'm your #1 fan! I'm gonna flip!" "Ooh, me too!" says Benson as he crouches down, getting ready. "No, don't," Quinta says.

In the third promo, Quinta asks Benson if he's going to do a flip. "We'll see," he says. "I'll do one," offers Sarah. "Can you?" Quinta asks. "I'll figure it out," she says and runs off screen. Next we hear a crunch, and Sarah's lying on the floor with a broken neck. Good times.

Benson is promoting his new album, American Heart, which comes out June 20.

