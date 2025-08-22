Watch Doja Cat take a shower in an elevator in 'Jealous Type' video

Doja Cat's new era is officially here with the release of her new single, "Jealous Type," and its video. The track is from Doja's new album, Vie, which is out Sept. 26.

At the start of the video, it says "Doja Cat and Doja Cat" are starring in it, and in fact there are multiple Dojas: One watches a movie of several other Dojas, all wearing different outfits, hair-dos and hair colors. At one point, one Doja is writing on the hood of a car wearing skimpy lingerie while another Doja in head-to-toe leopard print dances outside and sings from inside the same car.

Toward the end of the clip, a Doja wearing a blond wig and red lingerie dances in an elevator, which suddenly turns into a shower, with water cascading from the ceiling.

The song is an upbeat pop jam, and Doja tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that her new music is "truly, for lack of a better word, fun. And I think that's what people need right now is to remember that life can be fun and that it's not always so serious all the time."

She adds, "Right now, I just want to talk about ... I don't know, I feel sexy and I feel inspired, and I feel like I've learned a lot in therapy and I can convert that into something positive."

Meanwhile, Doja has released the first dates of her Ma Vie World Tour — "ma vie" means "my life" in French. It'll start Nov. 18 in Auckland, New Zealand, with dates scheduled through Dec. 21 in Taiwan. There's no word yet on any North American dates.

